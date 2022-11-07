MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Tickets for the 9th Annual Joy of Life Mardi Gras Ball are now available for purchase. The event is presented by Wind Creek Hospitality scheduled for Jan. 28, 2023 at the Daphne Civic Center.

All proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

You can purchase tickets for the event on the Joy of Life website. The night will be filled with live music and delicious food from some of the Gulf Coast’s amazing chefs and restaurants.

For more information, please contact Webb Jackson at 251-455-1566 or webb.jackson@joyoflifegulfcoast.org.