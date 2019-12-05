96-year-old WWII Vet Ernie Andrus returns to Mobile on his second run across the country

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 96-year-old WWII Veteran Ernie Andrus is back in the Mobile area on his second run across the country to raise funds for the LST 325, the ship he and fellow crewmates saved from the scrap heap.

News 5 viewers spotted Ernie dressed as Santa Clause, and an entourage on Battleship Causeway early Thursday on one leg of his run between Daphne and Battleship Park.

He plans another run Saturday morning through the Bankhead Tunnel with police escort. He also plans to remain in the area for Pearl Harbor Day commemorations.

Andrus was instrumental in saving the LST 325 from being scrapped and preserving it for history. He and fellow crew members sailed the Landing Ship, Tank from Greece, across the Atlantic, through the Gulf of Mexico and up Mobile Bay. It remained docked in Saraland while the crew worked on her. Later it was sailed to Evansville, Indiana along the Ohio River where it has been on display for several years.

Andrus’ runs across the country are aimed at raising funds for the continued maintenance of the ship.

