96-percent of Mobile County COVID fatalities had underlying conditions

The Mobile County Health Department Thursday released updated information about COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations. The County was reporting 1,331 positive cases.
Dead: 77
Had Underlying Health Conditions: 74 (96.1%)
Were Hospitalized: 67 (87%)
Resident of a Long Term Care Facility: 32 (41.6%)
Worker at Long Term Care Facility: 2 (2.6%)
Age 65 or Older: 56 (72.3%)
Male: 43 (55.8%)
Female: 34 (44.2%)
African-American: 42 (54.6%)
White: 30 (39.0%)
Other/Unknown Race: 5 (6.5%)
Hospitalized: 173
Intensive Care: 78 (44.3%)
Ventilated: 44 (25.2%)
Age 65 or Older: 104 (59.1%)
Male: 84 (47.7%)
Female: 92 (52.3%)
African-American: 103 (58.5%)
White: 60 (34.1%)
Other/Unknown 13 (7.2%)
Mobile County’s African-American population is 36-percent.