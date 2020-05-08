96-percent of Mobile County COVID fatalities had underlying conditions

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) -- During the uncertain times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts expect more people needing mental health support, including children. AltaPointe is recognizing Children's Mental Health Awareness Week by holding a live Facebook event.

On Friday, May 8, at 1. p.m., experts will answer questions to help parents better understand what's normal, and what's not when it comes to their child's behavior. https://www.facebook.com/AltaPointe/