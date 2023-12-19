MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For one local woman, ringing the Salvation Army bell was a bucket list item.

That has now been checked off the bucket list, thanks to WKRG News 5.

91-year-old Mylan Ryan got her chance on Tuesday afternoon and rang the Salvation Army bell at the Hobby Lobby on Airport Boulevard and Schillinger Road.

“I’ve always thought I wanted to do it, and I did it!” Ryan said Tuesday.

According to Ryan’s daughter, this was something she was able to do because she saw the Salvation Army needed volunteers in a News 5 newscast years ago.

“Makes me feel good especially when somebody puts the money in the bucket,” Ryan said.

With her 92nd birthday coming up in January, Ryan is looking to check off another bucket list item.

“That’s just one more thing that I have done now,” she said.

“Another thing that I got to do; I’ll have to think of something else now.”