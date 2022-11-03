Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have announced that an Irvington man died after being involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have announced that an Irvington man died after being involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Andrew Kirkland, 91, was driving his 1999 Ford Ranger when he was hit by a 2007 GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old. Kirkland was not wearing his seatbelt when he was hit and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on U.S. 90 on Wednesday around 1:45 p.m. ALEA officials said they are continuing to investigate the crash.

