91-year-old dead, another pedestrian struck in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirmed a 91-year-old woman died after she and a 93-year-old man were struck by a car at Government Street and Little Flower Avenue.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD says through the course of the investigation, officers concluded the two were crossing Government Street southbound when a vehicle traveling eastbound on Government hit them.

The driver did remain on the scene.

Mobile Police said this is an ongoing investigation. Contact police if you have any information about this case.