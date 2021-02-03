9-year-old girl fights cancer while spreading positivity

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — At 3-years-old Madalyn was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma and fought cancer off twice. In the summer of 2020, she was told the cancer was back.

Now, at 9-years-old Madalyn’s bold and bubbly personality continues to inspire everyone around her.

“She knows that she is sick but you would never know it because she continues to stay positive and light up the room as soon as she walks in the door,” Baylee Herren, Madalyn’s teacher at the Callahan School for Deaf and Blind, explained.

Madalyn had hearing loss as a result of chemotherapy. She attended Kate Shepard Elementary and Callahan School for the Deaf and Blind for supplemental courses last fall.

“I feel like I have learned just as much from Maddy this year as she has learned from me in my classroom and that is something I will never forget,” Ms. Herren explained.

Her recent visit to St. Jude revealed that the cancer has spread. Madalyn is now home with her family but the support of the community is right at their front door.

“You’ve got a village and its not just your family but your literal school system is standing behind you,” Ms. Herren explained.

The faculty organized a GoFundMe page to help support Madalyn and her family.

“We miss you Maddie,” Madalyn’s classmates at Kate Shepard Elementary expressed.

Ms.Hamlin will now give out a Maddie Franklin award each year to a student whose character resembles the stature of Madalyn’s.

“She just always lights up everyone’s day. She tells jokes and gets everybody laughing during lunch and I know that they miss that,” Kristin Hamlin, a teacher at Kate Shepard Elementary, explained. “You guys don’t get to be sad for you get to be strong for her and brave for her and always have a smile on and remember her that way.”

Multiple schools are participating in “Dress Down Friday” with the proceeds benefiting Madalyn’s family. The community is also coming together for a very special surprise for Madalyn at the end of this week. We will bring you updates here at WKRG News 5.