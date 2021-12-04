9-year-old boy hit by bullet while inside his home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say a nine-year-old boy was shot while inside his home Friday night.
It happened on Dobbs Avenue, near Emogene and Sage. Police say several shots were fired in the area. Mobile police say a bullet went into the child’s home and hit him in the arm. He is expected to be ok. WKRG News 5 has spoken with the boy’s parents, they say that he is in surgery.
The parents tell us their neighbors’ cars were also shot at. Mobile police say they also discovered two parked cars with multiple bullet holes on the passenger and driver side of the cars. That home was not hit, and no one was injured at that location.
This is the latest in a string of shootings into cars and buildings since October.
The parents of the nine-year-old ask anyone with information or video of the shooting to contact the police. You can call the police department at (251) 208-7211.
FULL RELEASE FROM THE MOBILE POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Assault 2nd Degree, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and Shooting into Unoccupied Vehicle (X2)
On Friday, December 3, 2021, at approximately 11:30 p.m., police officers responded to the 100 block of Dobbs Avenue in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, the officers discovered a bullet entered the victim’s residence, striking a 9-year-old male juvenile. The victim was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. Through the course of the investigation, the detective discovered the victim was in the living room when a bullet traveled into the residence and struck him in the left arm. Moments later, officers received calls about shots fired in the same area. Police officers located two unoccupied vehicles with multiple bullet holes on the passenger and driver side. The residence was not struck, and no one was reported injured. This is an active investigation. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Mobile Police Department at 208-7211.