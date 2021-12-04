9-year-old boy hit by bullet while inside his home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say a nine-year-old boy was shot while inside his home Friday night.

It happened on Dobbs Avenue, near Emogene and Sage. Police say several shots were fired in the area. Mobile police say a bullet went into the child’s home and hit him in the arm. He is expected to be ok. WKRG News 5 has spoken with the boy’s parents, they say that he is in surgery.

The parents tell us their neighbors’ cars were also shot at. Mobile police say they also discovered two parked cars with multiple bullet holes on the passenger and driver side of the cars. That home was not hit, and no one was injured at that location.

This is the latest in a string of shootings into cars and buildings since October.

The parents of the nine-year-old ask anyone with information or video of the shooting to contact the police. You can call the police department at (251) 208-7211.

FULL RELEASE FROM THE MOBILE POLICE DEPARTMENT: