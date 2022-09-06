MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A nine-time convicted felon has been sentenced to more prison time. This time, his sentence is for illegally possessing a stolen gun. The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama said he was sentenced to over seven years.

Ivan Laron Edwards, 38, was arrested in March 2021 by officers with the Mobile Police Department on many active felony arrest warrants. The warrants include charges of domestic violence by strangulation.

When officers found Edwards, he was at a house on Pecan Street sitting on the front porch. According to officers, when they walked up to Edwards he stood up and was attempting to conceal a pistol. Edwards then turned and ran inside the home, dropping his gun in the process.

Officers arrested him and took the gun into custody. It was confirmed that the gun had been stolen from its owner in Daphne back in 2020. On top of the 92-month sentence, Edwards also has to serve a three-year supervised release term.