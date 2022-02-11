MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As the Conde Cavaliers rolled through the streets of Downtown Mobile, 157,000 people lined the streets to catch throws; however, some caught a parking fine instead.

According to the Mobile Police Department, 86 parking citations were written during the parade, along with 40 vehicles being towed.

Mobile officers were called out to 21 different complaints during the parade. Four adults were arrested on misdemeanor charges and one juvenile was arrested for a misdemeanor charge.

According to a post made by Mobile Fire and rescue, they responded to seven calls which ultimately led to four people being transported to the hospital.

Neither agency has released the causes for the crimes or the hospitalizations.