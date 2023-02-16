MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 8-year-old from Mobile won an big buck photo contest out of 50 submissions from 23 counties in the state of Alabama, according to a release from Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association.

Grayson Milner, a student at Wilmer Elementary, was hunting with his father on New Year’s Eve when he shot a nine-point, 2000-bound buck on private Dallas County property.

Milner, who has been hunting since he was three-years-old, said “it’s my biggest dear ever.” Grayson’s father, Daniel, said “he’s got the biggest one in the house.”

The photo below was submitted to the ALBBAA Big Buck Photo Contest. It earned more than 1,000 votes and won among 50 other submissions.

“All of them voted for me,” said Grayson on his classmates helping him win. Grayson won a $300 gift card to Tutt Land Company.

“I was really excited for him, and it was exciting to witness him do this,” Daniel said in reference to the father-son trip.

“Our annual Big Buck Photo Contest is designed to celebrate the amazing deer hunting available in the Black Belt,” said Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association Director Pam Swanner. “We received so many photos of young hunters this year, and that’s especially gratifying because it showcases the family memories made by enjoying outdoor recreation in the Black Belt. Those are the memories that last a lifetime. We thank all of the hunters who submitted photos this year and everyone who participated by casting online votes.”

You can view every submission online.