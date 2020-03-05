8 students taken to Strickland after fight at Murphy HS

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) confirms that 8 students were taken to Strickland Youth Center after a fight at Murphy High School Thursday.

Rena Phillips with MCPSS says the principal and a teacher were incidentally injured trying to stop the fight but were not the targets of the incident.

Mobile Police say a teacher tripped during the scuffle and suffered a bloody nose, but was not punched during the fight.

We are working to learn more about the grades of the students and names of those involved.

