MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Over $7,000,000 in federal funding will soon be granted to help build the Mobile International Airport.

Alabama Senator Richard Shelby announced Tuesday that nine local airports in the state will be receiving funding from a Federal Aviation Administration Grant.

The president of the Mobile Airport Authority Chris Curry says the funding from this grant will be used on the most essential projects that need to be completed to begin the construction of the terminal.

“$6,762,732 is towards apron renovation,” said Curry. “The concrete that is necessary to get the aircraft from the runway to the new terminal and $940,000 for a drainage project is required for us to build a parking garage.”

In October of 2021, The Mobile City Council approved moving the airport from West Mobile to the downtown location.

The council wants the airport to be more competitive, and draw travelers away from surrounding regional airports.

Curry says the apron project is expected to be completed in the next year. As for the drainage project, he says that it should be completed much sooner.

Some work has begun on the project, airport officials say they expect the new airport to be fully operational by September 2024.