75,000 COVID-19 cases in Mobile since start of pandemic

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department has reported that over 75,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mobile since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

MCHD reported that there were a total of 88 new cases reported on Dec. 20, a spike from Dec. 19 when only 18 new cases were reported.

MCHD research shows that 54.9 percent of current cases in Mobile are female and 44.3 percent are males. Research also shows that 37.6 percent of current cases are between the ages of 25 and 49.

