75,000 COVID-19 cases in Mobile since start of pandemic

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department has reported that over 75,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mobile since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

MCHD reported that there were a total of 88 new cases reported on Dec. 20, a spike from Dec. 19 when only 18 new cases were reported.

MCHD research shows that 54.9 percent of current cases in Mobile are female and 44.3 percent are males. Research also shows that 37.6 percent of current cases are between the ages of 25 and 49.

To view the daily dashboard for COVID-19 cases, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories