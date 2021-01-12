$75,000 bond set for Prichard murder suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Today, a judge set bond at $75,000 for a man charged with murder. Broderick McCants Jr. is accused of killing Matthew Lowry Sunday in Prichard.
He’s due back in court Feb. 2.
