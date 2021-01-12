$75,000 bond set for Prichard murder suspect

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Today, a judge set bond at $75,000 for a man charged with murder. Broderick McCants Jr. is accused of killing Matthew Lowry Sunday in Prichard.

He’s due back in court Feb. 2.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories