MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 75-year-old man was involved in a car crash that ended with his death in a local hospital, according to officials from the Mobile Police Department.

Raymond Callaway, 75, was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit a guardrail while attempting to exit from I-10 onto I-65. Police were called to the scene around 8 p.m. Callaway was transported from the scene to the hospital, which is where he later died.