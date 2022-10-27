MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who a Mobile Fire-Rescue official said may have been trapped in a bedroom during a house fire has died, according to MFRD.
MFRD units responded to Kaiser Court just after 5 a.m., on Thursday where they found “heavy flames” at the front of a home and neighbors who said an elderly man might be trapped inside.
MFRD found the man in a bedroom and rescued him from the burning home. The man was treated on scene for possible smoke inhalation and was then transported to a trauma center, where he died.
Fire crews extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
