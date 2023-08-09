PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile County Sherriff’s Office and The U.S. Marshalls conducted a ‘Proactive Crime Suppression’ in the City of Prichard from July 31 to Aug. 5.

MCSO said they took 72 people into custody with 156 charges. Of those charges, 90 of them were felonies and 66 of them were misdemeanors.

MCSO said they seized 18 handguns and three rifles.

“I promised the people in Prichard that we would show a force and help to reduce violent crime in that area,” Sheriff Paul Burch said.

Burch said that if you’d like to report a crime in your area, go to www.mobileso.com/crimetips/.