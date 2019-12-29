700 without power in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Power says about 700 people in the downtown Mobile area are without power, around One-Mile Creek.

Crews are working to get the power back up. Alabama Power says the outage could be resolved by 11 p.m. 

