700 without power in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Power says about 700 people in the downtown Mobile area are without power, around One-Mile Creek.
Crews are working to get the power back up. Alabama Power says the outage could be resolved by 11 p.m.
LATEST STORIES
by: Carey CoxPosted: / Updated:
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Power says about 700 people in the downtown Mobile area are without power, around One-Mile Creek.
Crews are working to get the power back up. Alabama Power says the outage could be resolved by 11 p.m.
LATEST STORIES