MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 70-year-old man was arrested Tuesday, June 28 after officers pulled him over on Lott Road, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.
James Walker, 70, was pulled over on Lott Road around 4:40 p.m. for a traffic violation. Walker stopped his vehicle and was arrested for charges including:
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
- Burglary
- Theft of Property
- Obstructing justice using a false identity
Officers said these crimes are felonies and they were outstanding warrants. It is unknown why and how Walker received these charges.
