7-year-old shot over the weekend in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A seven-year-old child was shot over the weekend in Prichard.

Prichard Police responded on Saturday to a shooting on Foch Street after a seven-year-old girl who was shot. The child was shot while inside of a vehicle. PPD says although the vehicle was shot into, it doesn’t appear that the child or vehicle was the intended target.

The mother telling WKRG News 5 the bullet enter the little girls leg and went straight through. She says she is in pain and will need physical therapy, but it overall going to make a full recovery.

No arrests have been made and Police are still actively investigating.