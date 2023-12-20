MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 25th Annual 68 Ventures Bowl is set for Saturday, and ahead of the game, both teams are in Mobile for events throughout the week.

Eastern Michigan University and the University of South Alabama will be playing in the bowl, which will kick off at 6 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Activities for the week kicked off with a welcome reception and game show battle at Fort Whiting on Tuesday night, according to a news release.

68 Ventures founder Nathan Cox and Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson welcomed the athletic directors for both teams and presented them with keys to the city.

This is the sixth time EMU has been in a bowl game in the past seven seasons. This is their second time to appear in the 68 Ventures Bowl in the past three years.

“We are honored to be back in Mobile again,” EMU head coach Chris Creighton said. “We had a great time during the week right until pregame, which we are hoping to change this time around.”

This is the first time USA will appear in the 68 Ventures Bowl in their hometown.

“We are looking forward to representing #OurCity once again,” USA head coach Kane Wommack said. “And to play in our home stadium is a special thing for our team and fans.”

On Wednesday, both teams were in Mobile and Baldwin Counties to participate in community service projects.

The two teams then held practice in the afternoon on Wednesday.