MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 64th annual Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament is set to kick off Saturday, July 9 with over 1,500 young anglers expected to compete in this year’s event.

The RMYAT, a competition for kids 15 years old or younger, is a widely-recognized event for those who have grown up in the Gulf Coast and spent the better part of their adolescent years on a fishing boat. The tournament is taking place the Saturday before the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, which was recognized as the ‘largest fishing tournament in the world’ in 2011, according to the Guinness World Records.

The one-day event includes 30 different categories for possible awards. There will be a total of 90 ‘winners’ between 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes spanning over the 30 categories. A ‘Master Angler’ is selected following the weigh-ins and place ceremonies.

According to the release, all participants will receive a certificate, hot dog and ice cream courtesy of Blue Bell Creameries and a Coke. All proceeds of the event will go to Mobile Jaycees Children’s Christmas Shopping Tour.

WKRG News 5 spoke with Coleman Moore, the ADSFR Vice President of Publicity, Thursday afternoon about the joy and smiles this event, which has been around since 1958, brings to families across the Gulf Coast.

“Yeah it’s very important to all of us, especially those of us that are in the rodeo. All of our kids, they love to fish and they grew up fishing, I grew up on the Gulf Coast like most of us fishing with my parents. And my aunts and uncles and things like that. And to bring your kids down and be involved in the tournament is one thing but to fish with them, you might see a father son or father daughter or mom‘s bringing their kids to come fishing” Coleman Moore, ADSFR Vice President of Publicity

“It’s a great event if you ask anybody who is in the rodeo with us, it is our favorite the kids come in there they all come in happy it doesn’t matter what size there fishes. It could be 30 inches or 3 inches they want to weigh in the fish and have a great time with a smile on their face. I just see them running around the side having a good time is awesome. We have a lot of good activities for them too. We have blowups and foam parties during the kids tournament.” Coleman Moore, ADSFR Vice President of Publicity

Provided is the set of rules that all young anglers will need to follow and guidelines to ensure safety for all contestants during the event. A live leaderboard for the tournament is also available.