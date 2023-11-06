MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 62-year-old man was killed while trying to cross the interstate Saturday night.

Officers were called to northbound I-65 just north of Airport Boulevard Saturday night around 9 p.m. for a report of a man hit by a vehicle, according to the Mobile Police Department. When they arrived, officers learned that the driver was in the center lane when the man attempted to cross the interstate.

At that point, the man was hit by the vehicle and killed. Officers also determined the driver was not impaired and remained on the scene. The incident is under investigation.