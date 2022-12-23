MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a 60-year-old man Thursday night following a shooting on General Gorgas Drive.

Jose Robinson, 60, was charged with first degree assault.

Police said Robinson and another man were involved in a “verbal dispute that turned physical.” Robinson then took out a gun and shot the victim.

Police did not release any details on the victim’s current condition. On Thursday, police said the man was taken to the hospital for a “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Dr. N at around 6:08 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22. Robinson was detained on scene.