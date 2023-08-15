MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 6-year-old is in stable condition after he was shot at an apartment complex Tuesday morning, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to Summer Place Apartments at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a child with multiple gunshot wounds. The boy was taken to the hospital and is undergoing surgery while officials continue to investigate.

WKRG News 5 has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information. We will update this story when that information becomes available.