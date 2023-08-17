MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 6-year-old has been clinging for his life in the hospital while a suspect accused of shooting him spent his first hours in Metro Jail.

The boy, who’s family members said had dreams of playing football one day, is now permanently paralyzed and in a coma. A family member said doctors told them the boy has a 50% chance of waking up from that coma.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said in an interview Tuesday that there could be multiple shooters related to the early Tuesday morning shooting at the Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road.

One of those suspected shooters, Zaire Hughes, 19, was arrested late Wednesday night.

Hughes, handcuffed and walked before the media, told reporters that the child was not the intended target.

The boy, with three gunshot wounds, was taken to the hospital where family said he underwent multiple surgeries to reconstruct veins and move organs.

Prine said this is an ongoing investigation and that it would ‘behoove’ those involved to ‘expeditiously’ turn themselves in.

“On behalf of this child, the Mobile Police Department is going to throw every resource it can to bring the shooter or shooters to justice,” Prine said Tuesday. “This child is clinging for his life, and we are not going to stop short of bringing the perpetrators to justice.”

Prine said he does not think this was a random attack, and that the shooters likely knew the intended target.

Hughes was booked into Metro Jail early Thursday morning. His bond hearing is set for Friday morning.