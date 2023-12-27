BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Bayou La Batre family is left with a living room full of ashes after a fire that started from a toy.

However, what could’ve been an even worse situation was prevented by a 6-year-old boy’s quick instincts.

Friday night, Jayden Burks heard a loud explosion in his living room.

“My scooter blowed up,” Burks said.

When Burks went to go see what the noise was, he saw flames coming from his electric scooter.

“I run to get my cousin, Peanut,” Burks said.

Peanut is Burks’ cousin, and at the time, was the only adult home. He alerted the other kids in the house to go outside as he tried to put out the flames.

“He got water and splashed it with the water,” Burks said.

The Bayou La Batre Fire Department arrived shortly after to extinguish the rest of the fire.

The American Red Cross provided the family with a hotel room to stay in for a few nights as the smoke cleared out of the house.

Now, the family is left with a living room and many of their belongings full of ashes.

“I don’t have clothes either my son’s basket full of clothes. Burnt up my clothes and my little baby clothes and his bed and stuff. His bottles, some of his food got saved. It was really terrible,” Burks’ aunt Brieanna Watson said.

The family tells News 5 that they received the scooter last Christmas, and it was unplugged.

“What if the boy got on this scooter; that’s horrible,” Burks’ great aunt Shannon Daughtry said. “This should not be on the market; they need to ban those things.”

Despite the fire destroying the living room and their belongings, they are grateful for the 6-year-old boy’s quick instincts.

“It’s just a miracle that everyone is okay because that day could’ve turned out so horrible,” Daughtry said. “We could’ve been planning funerals right now.”

The family says any donation will help to get back on their feet.