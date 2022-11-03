MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several suspects were caught on camera stealing cars from a Mobile car dealership on Moffett Road Wednesday night, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said “several” suspects kicked in the back door of the business, stole keys and drove vehicles off the D. Wallace Auto sales lot.

The MCSO said “suspects also took a chain saw, pressure washer and other tools.”

MCSO identified five of the six vehicles stolen, though they believe the sixth, a white pickup truck, might be a Toyota Tacoma. These are the other five vehicles stolen:

2008 Lincoln Navigator, white

2006 Dodge Charger, white with a red stripe

2008 Infinity QX56, silver

Lexus ES350, white

Infinity G35, black

MCSO asked that anyone with information about these missing vehicles call them at 251-574-8633.