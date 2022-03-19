MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friday was a deadly day for the City of Mobile. On March 18 there were six confirmed shootings with three people being killed.

Rolling gun battle with police in Mobile, Subject dead

One person was pronounced dead Friday after a police chase and gunfight that ended with a crash on Government Street near Chatham Street. Officials with the Mobile Police Department said there were at least two unrelated victims and one police officer had minor injuries. When police approached they found the suspect had a gunshot wound to the head. It is unknown at this time whether the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Double homicide at Cottage Hill and Azalea Roads

Mobile Police Officers were on the scene of a shooting at Cottage Hill and Azalea Roads Friday afternoon where to people were shot. Police Chief Paul Prine confirmed that this shooting and the Government Street shooting were not related. Officers later confirmed that both individuals involved were dead.

Man shot outside his home on Franell Street

A man was shot while standing outside of his home on Farnell Street. The man who shot the victim was unknown to him. The victim went to the hospital but had no life-threatening injuries.

Man shot in face while sitting in car

A man was sitting in his car on Heritage Road North Friday when an unknown man approached the vehicle and open-fired. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but did suffer from a gunshot wound to the face.

Man approached, shot while walking down street in Mobile

Mobile Police said a man was walking down Calhoun Street Friday afternoon when an unknown man approached him and started shooting. Police were called when the man showed up at University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and elbow.

All of these investigations are ongoing.