UPDATE (5:30 p.m.): Saraland Police released additional details in reference to the chase Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to an apartment complex off of Industrial Parkway at around 5:11 a.m. Wednesday morning. There were multiple vehicle burglars and two cars taken from the complex.

The Mobile Police Department located one of the cars abandoned off of St. Stephens Rd. While police were there, the second car drove by and investigators followed the car.

A gun was located in the car after the chase that end on I-65 near Springhill Avenue.

The names of the six people, two of whom were juveniles, will not be released at this time.

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Six people are in custody after allegedly stealing two cars Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, according to Saraland Police Chief J.C. West.

West said police recovered one of the cars at an apartment complex on St. Stephens Road when the other car happened to drive by the apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. A chase ensued.

They were eventually stopped on I-65 near the Springhill Avenue exit. Mobile Police assisted in the chase. West said four of the people in custody are juveniles and two are adults.

West said they are unsure of the charges at this time.