Williamson and Auburn's Roger McCreary should be selected first among locals

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As many as six Mobile County athletes are expected to be taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, from April 28 to April 30. If so, it would be the largest crop of Mobile players to be taken in an NFL draft class.

The prospective draftees include three cornerbacks, two wide receivers and a defensive lineman. Roger McCreary of Williamson and Auburn will likely be the first local player selected. Most mock drafts have McCreary being taken in the second round Friday night.

Roger McCreary

Position: CB

High School: Williamson

College: Auburn

Ranking: 54 (CB-7)

College Career: All-SEC as a senior, intercepting two passes and returning one for a touchdown. Two-year starter for the Tigers.

Jalen Tolbert

Position: WR

High School: McGill-Toolen

College: South Alabama

Ranking: 67 (WR-12)

College Career: Caught 82 passes for 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns last fall for USA. 2021 Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Also All-Sun Belt as a junior. Performed well during Senior Bowl week.

Jaylen Armour-Davis

Position: CB

High School: St. :Paul’s

College: Alabama

Ranking: 96 (CB-12)

College Career: Finally cracked the Tide starting lineup last season as a redshirt junior. Was named second-team All-SEC. Missed the SEC and National Championship games with a hip injury.

Velus Jones

Position: WR

High School: Saraland

College: USC, Tennessee

Ranking: 147 (WR-22)

College Career: Played two years at USC before transferring to Tennessee. Had a stellar 2021 season, catching 62 passes for 807 yards and 13 touchdowns. Shared SEC Special Teams Player of the Year honors with Alabama receiver Jameson Williams as a return specialist.

Neil Farrell, Jr.

Position: DT

High School: Murphy

College: LSU

Ranking: 162 (DT-14)

College Career: Played five seasons at LSU. In 2021, recorded 45 tackles, 9.5 for a loss, two sacks, two passes defended and 24 pressures. Performed well at the Senior Bowl.

Cordale Flott

Position: CB

High School: Saraland

College: LSU

Ranking: 299 (CB-34)

College Career: Flott was one of the most improved players on LSU’s defense in 2021, playing in 11 games, making 40 tackles and interception a pass.

Rankings by ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller