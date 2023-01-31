MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after six cars were found with bullet holes near a Mobile elementary school.

According to officials, officers were called to the 600 block of Caton Avenue, near Ariel Holloway Elementary School, for shots fired. Officers arrived and found five cars that had been hit by bullets in front of the victim’s home. The sixth car that was hit was found in the elementary school’s back parking lot.

Officials said no one was injured and they are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should call the Mobile Police Department. The incident happened on Monday around 1:30 p.m.