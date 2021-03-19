6 arrested in Citronelle drug round-up Operation ‘Not Today Karin’

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Six people were arrested during Citronelle Police Department’s joint operation “Not Today Karin.”

Citronelle Police chief Tyler Norris posted on Facebook Thursday that his agency along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Drug Task Force has been working Operation “Not Today Karin,” a joint drug operation targeting the use, sell, and transportation of illegal drugs within Citronelle.

Norris says this is phase one of what will soon be another wave of arrests.

The Mobile County Sheriffs Office, Satsuma Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jackson Police Department, Atmore Police Department, Monroe County Sheriffs Office, Mobile County District Attorneys Office, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office worked with Citronelle police to arrest the following people.













All people pictured are innocent until proven guilty.