THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A production company working with the Mobile Film Office will be filming at the South Alabama Logistics Park in the Theodore area on Dec. 17 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents could hear “occasional blank gunfire” during that time, according to a news release from the City of Mobile.

The film office has notified area residents, but people can also contact the Mobile Police Department with questions.

The production company is working with many agencies in Mobile, including MPD, and will have off-duty police officers on the site at all times.

No roads will be closed for this project.

People may be able to hear gunfire near:

Barneswood Court

Barneswood Drive

Cody Road

Woodside Drive North

Destinee Nicole Drive

Foxwood Drive

The film office and police department will also work with a production company at The Grounds off Cody Road from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 18 and 19.

The project will take place inside, but it is possible blank rounds could be heard in nearby areas.