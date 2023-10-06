MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 5th Annual Joy of Life on the Gulf Coast Charity Golf Tournament will be taking place on Oct. 27 at Heron Lakes Golf Course.

Tournament Details

The tournament benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Teams of four will be competing in the tournament, which will include many challenges like the putting contest and the closest to the pin contest. On top of that, there will be door prizes and giveaways that include weekend getaways and gift cards.

Registration is already closed.

What is Joy of Life

According to their website, Joy of Life on the Gulf Coast in a nonprofit organization that was formed in 2013 to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. The group hosts many events including the annual Mardi Gras Ball and Parade.