53-year-old man injured after being hit by a car

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mobile police badge_430716

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 53-year-old man is seriously injured after getting hit by a car on Halls Mill Road. Saturday night the man was crossing the street in his wheelchair when he was struck by a car. The woman driving stated that she did not see him crossing due to it being dark and once she saw him it was too late.

The man struck was sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories