53-year-old man injured after being hit by a car

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 53-year-old man is seriously injured after getting hit by a car on Halls Mill Road. Saturday night the man was crossing the street in his wheelchair when he was struck by a car. The woman driving stated that she did not see him crossing due to it being dark and once she saw him it was too late.
The man struck was sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries and is in critical condition.
