MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Bond was set Thursday morning for a man charged in an April 14 killing in Bayou La Batre.

Dung Van Nguyen, 55, is charged with the murder of Chien Van Vo. Nguyen’s bond was set at $500,000 with a 5 percent cash component, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

His arraignment is set for May 9 with Judge Spiro Cheriogotis.

Nguyen was ordered to turn in his passport and to have no contact with the victim’s family. Nguyen was also barred from having a gun.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Vo was killed on Tram Avenue in Bayou La Batre.