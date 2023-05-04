MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Bond was set Thursday morning for a man charged in an April 14 killing in Bayou La Batre.
Dung Van Nguyen, 55, is charged with the murder of Chien Van Vo. Nguyen’s bond was set at $500,000 with a 5 percent cash component, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.
His arraignment is set for May 9 with Judge Spiro Cheriogotis.
Nguyen was ordered to turn in his passport and to have no contact with the victim’s family. Nguyen was also barred from having a gun.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Vo was killed on Tram Avenue in Bayou La Batre.