MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –Workers for the City of Mobile collected about 50,000 pounds of waste at the city’s first waste collection event.

The event was created by the city’s Environmental Engineering team as a way for residents to safely drop off toxic household items.

The event collected automotive fluids, batteries, paint and much more. Items like these are dangerous to people, animals and the environment if they aren’t disposed of safely.

The waste was collected from 474 cars during the drop-off event.