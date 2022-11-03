The Mobile Police Department said a man died Wednesday night after he was hit by a car on East I-65 Service Road.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a man died Wednesday night after he was hit by a car on East I-65 Service Road.

Gregory McDermott, 50, was hit by a car at around 9:11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the release.

Police saw McDermott “lying on the roadway, unresponsive,” when they arrived on the scene. Through the investigation, police learned McDermott was walking in the road on the East I-65 Service Road when he was hit by a car driving south on East I-65 Service Road. McDermott was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and it was determined there were no signs of impairment. This remains an ongoing investigation.