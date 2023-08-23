MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The owner of a chain of sunglass stores said a Mobile location was broken into Tuesday night, and whoever did it made off with between 50 and 60 pairs of designer sunglasses.

Owner Joe Jernigan said his Du Rhu Drive store, Shades Sunglasses and Casual Apparel, in Mobile was broken into Tuesday night. Surveillance footage shows a person moving through the store, using a tool to break into several sunglass cases, and emptying their contents into a bag.

Jernigan said the break-in happened after 10 p.m. Jernigan also believes the person in the video had been in the store prior to the breaking. Jernigan said he is reviewing security video to find a “better shots” of the person during the day.