MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire Department and Mobile Police Department has released their five-year strategic plan outlining goals they both want to achieve.

The city of Mobile released a news release stating that residents are encouraged to become familiar with the plan from both agencies and established measures of success. From 2022 to 2027 residents of Mobile will see MPD and MFRD advance in technologies and enhance services all while making Mobile a safer place to live, according to the news release.

Some of the goals outlined in the strategic plan are:

construct a combined police and fire administrative complex

seek accreditation through the Center for Public Safety Excellence

improve response times and ensure equitable coverage

meet staffing goals through the recruitment and retention of quality personnel that reflect the community served

strengthen community partnerships and engagements

You can view the full MPD strategic plan here and the MFRD plan here.