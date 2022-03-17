MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Responders were called to a crash Thursday, March 17 involving five vehicles, one of which was overturned. The crash happened Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Old Government and Houston Streets.

Firefighters and officers were on scene helping with the crash. In the middle of the street, one car was overturned. Another was shown with damage to the front end at the intersection. Five vehicles are believed to be involved in the crash.

Currently, it is not known if anyone suffered injuries from the crash. WKRG News 5 will continue to update you as the story develops.