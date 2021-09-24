5 things to know: Gulf Coast Challenge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Welcome to 5 things to know, WKRG.com edition. Today’s topic, 5 things to know about the Gulf Coast Challenge.

5. Over the years, the game has had four different names. The Gulf Coast Classic, the Azalea City Classic, the 5th quarter classic, and finally the Gulf Coast Challenge.

4. The challenge got started in 2018, since then, Alabama A&M has played in 3 of those 4 games.

3. The HBCU game has always been played at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile.

2. Specifically for this year, Ruben Studdard opened the week’s festivities with a concert. Studdard grew up in Birmingham and actually had a scholarship for football at Alabama A&M before he switched his focus to music.

1. 2021 is the first time there have been two games in the same year. Last year, the coronavirus pandemic moved the September game between West Alabama and Savannah State to March 13, 2021.

Those are 5 things to know about the Gulf Coast Challenge. The big game is Saturday, September 25 at 4 p.m.