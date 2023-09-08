MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Five teenagers were arrested after police found they had broken into a home that was undergoing renovations, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officials said detectives went to Davidson High School on Friday to follow up on an investigation where they discovered five teens who had broken into a home on the 4000 block of Yorkshire Lane. Two girls and three boys allegedly broke into the home.

One of the teens, a 17-year-old, was found with a gun in his backpack, according to officials. He will be charged with attempting to elude, possession of a gun, criminal mischief third degree, and trespassing first degree.

A 16-year-old female allegedly had marijuana with her. She will be charged with possession of marijuana, trespassing first degree and criminal mischief third degree.

Two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl were charged with third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree trespassing.