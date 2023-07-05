MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three teenagers were arrested over the Fourth of July weekend by officers with the Mobile Police Department, according to a release.

On June 30 around 8 p.m., officers saw a reported stolen vehicle in the area of Florida and Dauphin Street. The release said officers turned on their lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the car, but the driver refused to stop.

A chase was initiated and later ended on the 3000 block of Dauphin Street. The driver and passengers got out of the vehicle and ran. Officers were able to detain four of the five teenagers who were ages 15 and 16. They were taken to Strickland Youth Center. The driver was not caught.

At 4 p.m. on July 2, officers were called to the 4000 block of Marydale Drive for a report of a home burglary. When they arrived, officers found out that a man had entered the victim’s shed and stolen items. Officers identified the 14-year-old subject through surveillance camera video and arrested him.