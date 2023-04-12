MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Five teenagers were arrested after a woman saw seven of them had broken into her home, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department. Police are still searching for the other two.

The release said officers were called to a home on the 8000 block of Cottage Hill Road, near Leroy Stevens Road, for a report of a burglary. When officers talked to the homeowner, she told them she saw “seven juveniles that had broken into her residence.”

Officers found five of the teenagers and arrested them. The teenagers arrested include a 15-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy and three 14-year-old boys. The boys were taken to Strickland Youth Center. Police did not say if they are still looking for the two other suspects. This remains an ongoing investigation.