SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Ryan Williams, a 5-star wide receiver and Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year has announced on his social media accounts that he has decommitted from the University of Alabama.

This comes after University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced to his team that he was retiring.

The 2023-2024 football season was the second consecutive season he earned the Gatorade Player of the Year title. Williams once again dominated on the gridiron leading the Spartans back to the Class 6A state championship game.

Williams caught 72 passes for 1,324 yards (18.4 avg. per reception). He lit up the scoreboard in a variety of ways recording 19 touchdowns receptions, seven rushing, a punt return, a kickoff return and threw a touchdown pass.

In December, Williams reclassified to the Class of 2024 and was supposed to sign with the Tide on Feb. 9, which also marks his 17th birthday.