5 shootings reported overnight in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Five shootings were reported in just a five-hour span in Mobile County.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office’s neighborhood crime map, shootings were reported to law enforcement between late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning at the following locations:

10:22 p.m. — 651 Azalea Road

10:39 p.m. — 506 Williams Street

11:33 p.m. — 351 Elm Street

2:29 a.m. — 6944 San Marino Drive

WKRG News 5 was also on the scene at a fifth location around midnight at 2602 South Florida Street, which is not listed on the crime map.

At the scene of the Williams Street shooting, we were told two adults were taken to the hospital. No other information has been released regarding injuries in the other reported shootings.