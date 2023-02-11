MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — House parties aren’t for everyone when it comes to celebrating on Super Bowl Sunday.
Anyone looking to go out instead of hosting has many options for restaurants and bars in the Mobile area. Between greasy bar food and fancy cocktails, there’s something for everyone in Mobile.
Here are 10 places to watch Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 in and around Mobile:
Heroes Sports Bar & Grille
Location: 36 Hillcrest Rd Mobile, AL, 36608 | 273 Dauphin St. Mobile, AL 36602
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Baumhowers Victory Grille
Location: 3206 Bel Air Mall Mobile, AL, 36606
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux
Location: 3673 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
Location: 3748 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608
Hours: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Stables Bar
Location: 352 St Francis St, Mobile, AL 36602
Hours: 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.