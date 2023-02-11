MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — House parties aren’t for everyone when it comes to celebrating on Super Bowl Sunday.

Anyone looking to go out instead of hosting has many options for restaurants and bars in the Mobile area. Between greasy bar food and fancy cocktails, there’s something for everyone in Mobile.

Here are 10 places to watch Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 in and around Mobile:

Heroes Sports Bar & Grille

Location: 36 Hillcrest Rd Mobile, AL, 36608 | 273 Dauphin St. Mobile, AL 36602

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Baumhowers Victory Grille

Location: 3206 Bel Air Mall Mobile, AL, 36606

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Location: 3673 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Location: 3748 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608

Hours: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Stables Bar

Location: 352 St Francis St, Mobile, AL 36602

Hours: 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.